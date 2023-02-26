IIT Bombay alums develop health test kits that produce results in 30 seconds

'NeoDocs' presented the 'urine test kit' during an exhibition at the recently held Indian Science Congress in Nagpur. | IIT Bombay

Mumbai: Three alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have developed a smartphone-based health test kit using urine sample and claim that it gives results in 30 seconds.

Some public health centres (PHCs) in Maharashtra's Nashik district have been using these kits for health tests, a Zilla Parishad official said.

As part of the test, a person has to dip a card (supplied in the test kit) in urine for a second, click a photo of it on his/her phone using the 'Neodocs' app.

"The photo gets uploaded on our cloud server, where an algorithm uses computer vision to scan the card and gives results within 30 seconds," claimed Manasvi Shah, the strategic partnerships manager of 'NeoDocs;, the startup founded by former IITians Anurag Meena, Nikunj Malpani and Pratik Lodha.

'NeoDocs' presented the 'urine test kit' during an exhibition at the recently held Indian Science Congress in Nagpur. Malpani said it was during the COVID-19 lockdown time that they realised the importance of the quantification of health and the value of diagnostics.