IIT Madras urges Indo-Pacific countries to collaborate in space sector

Representational image |

Chennai: IIT Madras, the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai, and the Indian Space Association (ISpA) have urged governments and the business community in Indo-Pacific nations to increase research and commercial cooperation in the field of space technology.

A whitepaper titled "Space Technology: The Next Business Frontier - Opportunities and Challenges for the Indo-Pacific Region" was published by Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, on January 25, 2023. The first copy was given to Judith Ravin, U.S. Consul General in Chennai.

The three organisations' cooperation revealed the key areas for future cooperation that would be most advantageous: Make in Space for Use in Space, Make on Earth for Use in Space, and Make in Space for Use Back on Earth.

The Whitepaper will be extensively distributed to important players in India, the United States, the Indo-Pacific region, and other nations who are leaders, rising markets, or aiming to grow their countries' space industries.

