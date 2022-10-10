IIT (BHU) Varanasi conducts its 11th convocation; B.Tech student Shloka Negi bags 13 medals and awards

IIT BHU, Varanasi students at the institute's 11th convocation ceremony |

Varanasi: The Eleventh Convocation was organized at the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi on Monday, October 10 at Swatantra Bhawan, Banaras Hindu University with Ms. Shloka Negi, a B.Tech student of Pharmaceutical Engineering and Technology, getting the maximum number of medals and awards, 13 (ten gold, one silver, and two awards) in the ceremony. The student was also awarded the President's Gold Medal for displaying overall excellence in the academic field. On the other hand, Ms. Ishita Asthana, a B.Tech student in Electronics Engineering, was awarded the Director's Gold Medal for her outstanding all-around performance and leadership qualities.

Shloka Negi felicitated by Dr. VK Saraswat

Apart from this, Ashwin Srivastava of Electrical Engineering won seven medals and awards, while Aastha Maurya of Mechanical Engineering has five gold medals and one award, Piyush Saran of Electronics Engineering has four gold and two awards, Rajat Kushwaha of Civil Engineering has two gold and two awards, Ashish Kumar of Computer Science got two gold one award. Also, Tejasvita Som in Chemical Engineering, Aditya Chandra in Ceramic Engineering, Akanksha Rajput in Industrial Chemistry, Ajay Modi in Pharmaceutical Engineering, Diksha Garg in Mechanical Engineering, and Ishwari P Shingvekar in Civil Engineering won two gold medals each.

A total of 1497 graduates were awarded degrees in various courses at the eleventh convocation. In which 791 B.Tech, 271 IDD, 299 M.Tech/M.Pharm and 42 M.Sc. students were awarded various degrees and 94 research scholars were awarded doctoral degrees.

Read Also Mumbai: IIT Bombay holds 60th Convocation ceremony

Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and member of NITI Aayog, who served as the Chief Guest of the function, and Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, Director of the Institute honored the students with medals and awards. The prize distribution was conducted by Professor Shyam Bihari Dwivedi, Dean of Academic Affairs. During this part of the ceremony, the Chairman of the Board of Governors, Padma Shri Dr. Kota Harinarayan, and Registrar (Incharge) Shri Rajan Srivastava were also present on the stage.

A total of seven alumni were awarded the Distinguished Alumnus/Alumni Award 2022-23 in the convocation programme. These include Prof. Bir Bhanu, (ECE ‘72) in the area of Academics, Shri Raj Yavatkar (ECE ‘80) in the field of Research & Innovation, Dr. Ajit Singh (EEE ‘85), Shri Deepak Ahuja (CER ‘85) for Industry/Entrepreneurship, Shri Ramesh Shrinivasan (MET’82) for profession, Dr. Deep Manoj Jariwala (MET’10) won the Young Alumnus Achiever Award & Shri R.N. Tripathi (MEC’71) was awarded for distinguished service to the Institute. Shri R.N. Tripathi was present in the convocation, and was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2022-23 by the Director with a check of Rs. 51,000.