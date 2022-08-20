Mumbai: IIT Bombay holds 60th Convocation ceremony

Students being award gold medals at IIT Bombay 60th Convocation Ceremony | IIT Bombay

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay today held its 60th Convocation ceremony at its campus. IIT Bombay, in the past two years, had held the ceremony in the virtual reality mode and this is the first physical convocation ceremony since then. Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group was the Chief Guest and delivered the Convocation Address. The ceremony was presided over by the Chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG) of IIT Bombay, Dr. Sharad Saraf in the presence of the Institute Director Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri.

This year, four students were presented the Gold medals for their exemplary performance. The ‘President of India Medal’ was bestowed on Mohammad Ali Rehan, a (BTech) student from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. The ‘Institute Gold Medal (2020-21)’ was awarded to Koustav Jana, a (dual degree) student from the Department of Electrical Engineering, the ‘Institute Gold Medal (2021-22)’ was awarded to Aryaman Maithani, a (BS) student from the Department of Mathematics, and the ‘Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal’ was conferred on Shreya Pathak, a (BTech) student from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. More students were awarded gold during the ceremony.

“Today’s graduating batch is not the only batch to receive the degree at the Institute’s diamond jubilee convocation, but the batch is possibly the most ‘hardened’ batch that IIT Bombay has ever produced! The students have experienced with a remarkable stoicism all three phases of life in the campus: pre-Covid ambiance, extreme hardship due to pandemic and then the post-pandemic opportune moments that the campus provides," said Dr. Saraf, while introducing the report for the year 2021-2022.

At this main-session of the 60th Convocation, a total of 2551 degrees were awarded to 2324 students. The degrees include 206 PhD, 34 (MTech/ MPhil+PhD), 24 Dual Degree (MSc+PhD), 3 MS (by research), 700 MTech, 53 MDes, 14 Dual Degree (BDes+MDes), 23 MPhil, 115 MBA, 1 EMBA, 17 MPP, 204 two-year MSc, 326 Dual Degree (BTech+MTech), 654 BTech Degrees, 50 Interdisciplinary Dual Degrees (BTech/ BS+MTech/ MSc), 6 five-year Integrated MSc, 6 Dual Degrees (BS+MSc), 48 BS, 14 BDes, and 24 PDGIIT. This year, IIT Bombay granted 25 joint PhD’s along with Monash University. Prof. Margaret Gardner, President and the Vice-Chancellor of Monash University conferred the joint degrees in person. With 449 PhDs being granted in total, the institute also achieved the distinction of being the only institution in the country which generated more than 400 PhD graduates in a single year.

“To thrive in this world, I believe you must operate at the intersection of purpose, people, and machines (PPM). I urge you to think of PPM not as Parts Per Million but as Purpose, People and Machines," said the Chief Guest Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla while addressing the students.

35 research scholars have also been selected for the award of ‘Naik and Rastogi Award for Excellence in PhD Thesis’ for the year 2020-22.

Prof. Margaret Gardner, President and Vice-Chancellor, Monash University, Australia, members of Board of Governors and several other guests from India and abroad, attended the Convocation function, besides the graduating students and their parents.

Read Also IIT Bombay fee hike: Students call off hunger strike