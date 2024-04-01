IISER 2024 Registration Process Begins Today, Seats Available For BS-MS And BS Programs

Representative image

Today, on April 1, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali (IISER) will commence the registration process for IISER 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can fill out the IISER application form 2024 by going to the official website, iiseradmission.in. The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2024 is slated to take place at multiple locations throughout India on June 9 starting at 9 am.

Important Dates

May 13 is the deadline for submitting the IISER application form for 2024. On May 16 and 17, candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections to their application forms. On June 1, IISER will distribute the admit cards.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for IAT 2024 must be general candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam in the science stream in 2022, 2023, or 2024 with at least 60% of the possible points. To apply for IAT 2024, candidates from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and person with disabilities (PwD) must receive a minimum score of 55%. Every one of these routes requires a different application.

Application Fees

The application fee for candidates applying under General, EWS, OBC, and OBC-NCL categories is Rs 2,000. For candidates applying under persons with disabilities (PwD), persons registered as Kashmiri Migrants (KM), and SC/ST category, the fee is Rs 1,000. Please note that the application fee is non-refundable.

There are roughly 1,933 seats available overall for the BS-MS or BS curriculum. There are spots available for the IISER Bhopal (Engineering sciences) and IISER Bhopal (Economic sciences) BS and MS programmes, as well as for IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Tirupati, and IISER Thiruvananthapuram.