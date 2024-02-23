IISc, Nokia Collaborate To Research 6G Technology | Mannoo Malviya

In an effort to help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India as a leader in 6G, telecom equipment giant Nokia on Friday announced to partner with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to jointly research 6G technologies and use cases that will have a direct societal impact in the country.

Nokia and IISc will work together in the company’s new 6G Lab in Bengaluru, where they will pursue three core areas of research — 6G radio technologies, 6G architecture and the application of machine learning into the 6G air interface.

The collaboration will develop reference architectures, software frameworks and algorithms, with the aim of contributing their joint research to the 6G technology and standards ecosystem, Nokia said in a statement.

“The importance of India on the global telecommunications stage cannot be overemphasised. We’re proud to work with the brightest minds in Indian science and academia to ensure 6G is a force multiplier for the economy,” said Nishant Batra, chief strategy and technology officer at Nokia.

While the nature of their research is global, Nokia and IISc will place special focus on 6G use cases that address areas of particular importance to India.

The use cases include creating more sustainable and energy-efficient communications systems, improving resiliency and reliability of networks for critical communications and using AI and developing “Network as Sensor” technologies to improve transportation safety, augment healthcare and increase access to education.

“IISc is very privileged to contribute to India’s mission to be a front-line contributor in design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030, as envisioned in the Bharat 6G Vision document released by PM Modi,” said professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc.

PM Modi inaugurated the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office and Innovation Centre in March last year at a programme in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, where he also unveiled the Bharat 6G Vision Document and launched the 6G R&D Test Bed in the country.

The Bharat 6G Vision Document envisages India to be a front line contributor in design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030.