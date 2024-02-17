IISc Bangalore Releases GATE 2024 Candidate Response Sheets, Check Now

Representative Image |

In a recent announcement, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has officially announced the candidates' responses sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024.

The GATE 2024 exam were succesfully conducted on February 3, February 4, February 10, and February 11, 2024, respectively.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can now succesfully check their GATE 2024 responses sheet on the IISC GATE's official website i.e. goaps.iisc.ac.in.

The GATE 2024 examinations were conducted at various exam centers nationwide. Each exam day consisted of two sessions: one from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, and the other from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Follow These Steps To Check The Response Sheet

Step 1: Go to the IISC GATE's official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: Access the link for GATE 2024 candidates' responses by clicking on it.

Step 3: Now, key iin your login details.

Step 4: Once you Submit, the response will appear on your screen.

GATE 2024 Result Details

The GATE 2024 results are scheduled to be announced on March 16, with the scorecards becoming available from March 23, 2024. Individuals interested in the results should keep an eye on the official website for updates.w developments regarding the examination.