Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: Massive Crowd At Kanpur Railway Station | X

Chaotic scenes were displayed at Kanpur Station as scores of students crowded the station premises in a bit top chase their dreams. The Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam began on Saturday. The two-day exam will be conducted in two shifts. It will take place on Saturday and Sunday across all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, security has been ramped up at the examination centers for the smooth conduct of the exam. It's worth noting that on December 23, under 'Mission Rozgar', the Yogi government issued a notification for the largest police recruitment in the state's history. The youth of the state have been waiting for the recruitment of more than 60,000 vacant posts for constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

A total of 2,385 examination centers have been established across all districts, where 48,17,441 candidates will appear for their examination.

UP Police Constable recruitment exam is going to be held in 75 districts across Uttar Pradesh. For the smooth conduction of the exam, the board has set up a total of 2,385 exam centers in the state. Also, the board has implemented strict measures against the malpractice. According to the board, strict actions will be taken against any irregularities observed during the examination, with the National Security Act (NSA) being imposed if necessary.