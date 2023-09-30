IISC Extends Registration Date For GATE 2024 To THIS Date; Details Here

Indian Institute Of Science Bengaluru |

The Indian Institute of Science, also known as IISC Bangalore, has extended the registration for the GATE 2024 exam to October 5. There won't be a late fee for the same. Over 1.3 lakh applications have been received for GATE 2024 up until September 29, which was the previous deadline.

"Today, more than 1.37,000 applications were submitted for GATE 2024! The registration period (without a late fee) has been extended to October 5, 2023, to allow more candidates to apply for GATE 2024. A late fee will be charged starting on October 5, 2023. Don't wait till the last day, please. Utilise right away!," said the official statement on the GATE 2024 website.

The GATE exam 2024 will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. There will be 30 exam papers encompassing engineering, science, architecture, and humanities. On September 21, IISc announced that there were approximately 25% more GATE 2024 applications than there were GATE 2019 applications.

Despite the date change, modifications can be done to the GATE 2024 application from November 7 to November 11.

How to apply for GATE 2024 exam:

Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in to access the IISc GATE official website.

To register, click the link and fill out the form.

After completing the registration, log into your account.

Complete the application and pay the required application fees.

In order to download the page, click submit.

Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.