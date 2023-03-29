GATE 2023 topper advises taking breaks to avoid burnout and maintain mental well-being

Subhan Kumar Mishra | Youtube, unacademy

IIT Kanpur has declared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) results on March 16.

This year Civil engineering topper, Subhan Kumar Mishra scored 1000, and 83.11 marks and secured AIR 1st.

Subhan Kumar Mishra hails from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Here is the list of GATE 2023 toppers

As per the interview given to India today, Subhan revealed this was his second appearance for GATE exam. In his first attempt he secured AIR 309 in GATE 2022.

"I took the GATE exam as an alternative path to secure a position at a PSU. Simultaneously, I was also preparing for the UPSC ESE," he says to India today.

He said that he was not able to crack the UPSC Prelims in 2021, however he kept himself motivated and reached the interview stage in 2022. but unfortunately he was not able to make to the merit list then.

"This year, however, I have successfully cleared the Prelims and I'm scheduled to appear for the UPSC Mains this time," says the topper.

During the interview, Subhan said that he enrolled himself into Unacademy during the pandemic to pursue an online course.

He advised other students to take regular breaks to avoid burnout and maintain their mental well-being.

"Some things that really worked for me were regular exercise, practicing meditation or yoga, etc." he said.

The GATE topper believes that taking breaks is crucial between study sessions to avoid mental fatigue. He further said, "I mostly engaged myself with music, spending time with friends, going for walks, etc. that's how I keep calm through the process."

He also shared few tips for those who are preparing for the competitive exams.

"Firstly, it is essential to have a well-defined strategy to approach the exam. Secondly, it is crucial to have faith in oneself," he says.

"It's always great to find the right platform to help aspirants with the preparation process and the right resource material," he adds.