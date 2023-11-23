IIM Udaipur Kickstarts Executive MBA Course, Programme To Begin On May 18

IIM Udaipur | IANS

The newly established Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program at the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) was introduced today. IIM Udaipur's new EMBA programme is only intended for working professionals who want to advance their careers without interruption.

Timeline & Eligibility

The duration of the online program is two years. For entrance into the EMBA program, students must take the GMAT, GRE, CAT, or IIMU test. Cycle 1's application process opened on January 1 and will end on January 10.

The program which will begin on May 18, 2024, blends academic excellence with flexibility. It includes two one-week on-campus modules designed to promote networking and interaction.

Students must have a graduate degree and at least three years of full-time post-qualification work experience in order to be eligible for the IIM EMBA programme.

Highlights of the course

The program aims to use a high-touch approach with live sessions, interactive learning experiences, and exclusive C-suite interactions, offering participants invaluable insights from industry leaders. It will be managed and delivered directly by IIM Udaipur.

Students can discuss business ideas on an ideation platform offered by this program. The IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre may also provide support to the business ventures. The courses that will be covered in the program are Foundations of Business, Foundations of Function and Toolkit for Managers.

The EMBA program will provide stage-by-stage completion and multiple entry. Credit-based waivers will be granted to participants, recognizing their previous academic accomplishments. Students who successfully complete the program at IIM Udaipur will be awarded a Master of Business Administration. They will also receive the designation of IIM Udaipur alumni.

All of the classes will take place online. There will be roughly seven sessions per week. Every class will last 90 minutes, and then there will be a question-and-answer period. There will be Saturday and Sunday classes. There will also be two evening sessions on weekdays.

"Many professionals yearn for an opportunity to enhance their skill set, elevate their careers, and contribute meaningfully to their organizations without disrupting their current roles," said Tushar Agrawal, chairperson of EMBA, in reference to the program. IIM Udaipur's EMBA program is exclusively intended for working professionals in the modern era who want to advance their careers without postponing their present responsibilities. Our program puts your needs and goals first, providing unmatched scheduling and learning format flexibility. The goal of IIM Udaipur's EMBA program is to equip professionals with the knowledge, abilities, and self-assurance necessary to lead and succeed in the fast-paced business world—rather than just awarding degrees.