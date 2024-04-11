 IIM Raipur Celebrates 13th Annual Convocation Ceremony




Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
639 degrees awarded during the 13th convocation. | ( Image Source :IIM Raipur )

Mumbai: IIM Raipur, recently marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 13th Annual Convocation Ceremony on April 10th, 2024. The event was held at the institute's campus in Naya Raipur.

A total of 22 student exchange graduates, 298 Post Graduate Program graduates, 184 E-PGP graduates, and 11 Fellow and Executive Fellow Program in Management graduates were honoured with convocation degrees and medals. Additionally, 124 alumni from Batch 2018-20 and 2019-21, who had previously received their degrees online, attended the ceremony to receive their physical convocation.

Chief guest Shri G V Prasad encouraged graduating students to be the future leaders of India, filled with potential and promise, stepping into the world by remembering to embrace innovation, resilience, and continuous learning. He said, “The management education prepares you for three aspects of your work life: It gives you a broad perspective, develops your analytical and critical thinking skills and prepares you to face your life. Pivotal moments lead to the discovery and shaping of purpose in our journey.”

