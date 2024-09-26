IIM Lucknow Ranks Fourth In India By QS Business Master’s Rankings 2025

IIM Lucknow |

Lucknow: The Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP) at the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) has achieved fourth place in India according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Business Master's Rankings 2025. The course is ranked in the top ten management courses in Asia. The consistent competence in management education is highlighted by these rankings.



Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, established in 1984, is the fourth in the IIM family of management schools to be established in India after IIM Calcutta, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Bangalore. The QS Business Master's Rankings 2025 place IIM Lucknow's PGP in the 111–120 range globally, making it one of the most prestigious management programs in the world.



Students who complete the two-year, full-time residential Post Graduate Program with a strong foundation in business management are prepared to lead with vision and create long-lasting competitive advantages for their enterprises. The program gives students the tools to alter the business with a curriculum that aims to create managers who are ready for the future.

Top IITs

IIT Delhi and Bombay are in the top 150. IIT Bombay is currently ranked 118th, and IIT Delhi is now placed 150th. With a rank of 211, IISc Bangalore ranks third among Indian institutions. IIT Madras is ranked number 227 after IIT Kharagpur, which is ranked 222. Other Indian universities include the 328th-ranked University of Delhi and the 263rd-ranked IIT Kanpur.

Top Student Cities

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Cities Rankings 2025 have identified four Indian cities as being among the world's top 150 student-friendly cities. Delhi came in at number 111, closely followed by Bengaluru at number 130, Chennai at number 140, and Mumbai at number 113. Delhi and Bengaluru have improved from earlier rankings, moving up 21 and 17 spots, respectively.

About QS Business Master’s Rankings

The QS Business Master’s Rankings are among the most widely regarded rankings globally, assessing the top business schools through various metrics, including academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact.