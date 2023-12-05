 IIM Lucknow Partners With CFA Institute For University Affiliated Program
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM Lucknow Partners With CFA Institute For University Affiliated Program

IIM Lucknow Partners With CFA Institute For University Affiliated Program

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow partners with CFA Institute, enriching curriculum with global insights, grants, and CFA program alignment for enhanced student employability.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
IIM Lucknow | Wikipedia

In a strategic move towards enhancing the academic landscape, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) has officially become a part of the prestigious CFA Institute University Recognition Programme. With only 28 Indian universities currently involved in this initiative, IIM Lucknow's inclusion marks a significant step in fostering global industry insights for its students.

This collaboration aims to seamlessly integrate practical knowledge into the institute's curriculum, offering students a unique opportunity to glean insights from international industry practitioners. Furthermore, students will gain access to a range of resources, including practice questions, mock exams, and the entire curriculum of the CFA programme across all three levels.

Benefits of this collaboration

Eligible students stand to benefit from potential grants, cost exemptions for the CFA programme, and discounts on exam fees. By aligning degree programs with industry requirements and connecting them to a globally recognized professional certificate, IIM Lucknow aims to enhance its students' employability and global mobility upon graduation.

Highlighting the commitment to aligning academic courses with the CFA Programme Candidate Body of Knowledge, IIM Lucknow emphasized the incorporation of at least 70 percent of relevant content. The institute proudly stated in an official release, "The Institute's curriculum upholds the principles enshrined in the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice."

Read Also
IIM Lucknow To Release CAT 2023 Answer Key Soon
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CGL 2023: Final Result Out At ssc.nic.in; Check Cut-off For Each Category Here

SSC CGL 2023: Final Result Out At ssc.nic.in; Check Cut-off For Each Category Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Effective Tips For Students To Write Good Answers In Exam

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Effective Tips For Students To Write Good Answers In Exam

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in

IIM Lucknow Partners With CFA Institute For University Affiliated Program

IIM Lucknow Partners With CFA Institute For University Affiliated Program

'Do Not Blame Students' Kerala High Court On CUSAT Stampede

'Do Not Blame Students' Kerala High Court On CUSAT Stampede