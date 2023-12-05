IIM Lucknow Partners With CFA Institute For University Affiliated Program

IIM Lucknow | Wikipedia

In a strategic move towards enhancing the academic landscape, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) has officially become a part of the prestigious CFA Institute University Recognition Programme. With only 28 Indian universities currently involved in this initiative, IIM Lucknow's inclusion marks a significant step in fostering global industry insights for its students.

This collaboration aims to seamlessly integrate practical knowledge into the institute's curriculum, offering students a unique opportunity to glean insights from international industry practitioners. Furthermore, students will gain access to a range of resources, including practice questions, mock exams, and the entire curriculum of the CFA programme across all three levels.

Benefits of this collaboration

Eligible students stand to benefit from potential grants, cost exemptions for the CFA programme, and discounts on exam fees. By aligning degree programs with industry requirements and connecting them to a globally recognized professional certificate, IIM Lucknow aims to enhance its students' employability and global mobility upon graduation.

Highlighting the commitment to aligning academic courses with the CFA Programme Candidate Body of Knowledge, IIM Lucknow emphasized the incorporation of at least 70 percent of relevant content. The institute proudly stated in an official release, "The Institute's curriculum upholds the principles enshrined in the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice."