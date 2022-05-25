IIM Kozhikode and ICSI collaborate to promote Academics, research and training

Kerala: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK), and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) have collaborated in order to promote excellence in common areas of interest and impart knowledge and skills required to operate in the area of academic programs, along with research and training.

Specialized training programs, jointly organizing workshops, seminars; continuing education and training programs, and similar academic programs for practicing professionals, corporate executives, faculty members, research scholars, and students of both the institutes on themes of topical and professional interests fall within the purview of this collaboration.

Exchange of faculty members and journals, regular exchange of course materials, case studies, research publications, and other academic and research projects are also a part of the MoU.

“The MoU also paves the way to award the toppers of programs of IIM Kozhikode with ICSI Signature Award Gold Medal and a scholarship to pursue the Company Secretary Course” the official statement from IIM K read.

“CS Devendra V Deshpande, added that both the institutions are looking forward to academic enrichment and development through knowledge sharing by virtue of this collaboration and it will augment the profession of Company Secretaries to greater heights in the country,” said the IIMK release.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:13 PM IST