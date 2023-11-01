FPJ Exclusive: Work Experience Highly Preferred For MBA Students, Says IIM Kashipur Professor

IIM Kashipur Professor Abhradeep Maiti | Official Image

In a groundbreaking departure from its traditional selection criteria, the Indian Institute of Management Kashipur (IIM Kashipur) is now actively favouring working executives over fresh graduates as its preferred candidates for the upcoming 2023-25 MBA batch. This strategic shift has stirred significant interest and sparked questions within the prospective student community and the broader educational landscape. The Free Press Journal interviewed Prof. Abhradeep Maiti, Associate Professor of Economics at IIM Kashipur delved into why this trend of working professionals and non-working professionals pursuing an MBA, Engineering vs. Non-Engineering candidates and more.

1. What has driven the increasing preference among working executives for pursuing an MBA at IIM Kashipur?

Our focus on Data Science and Analytics has made our program more appealing to the working executives. We have specialised full-time as well as executive MBA programs in Analytics. We have also integrated Analytics-specific courses into our core MBA curriculum. As the corporate world is changing rapidly due to a heavier reliance on Analytics and Data Science, our programs have become more appealing to working executives.

2. Why is there a noticeable disparity between the number of engineering and non-engineering students in the 2023-25 batch?

The share of engineering vs. non-engineering candidates varies from year to year and is determined by factors like the applicant pool and exam pattern.

3. What factors may have contributed to the larger number of male engineering students as compared to their female counterparts in the MBA Analytics 2023-25 batch?

Gender and discipline diversity depend on many external factors and keep changing during every admission cycle. It is difficult to comment on the exact reason behind this observation.

4. Could you explain the rationale behind the institute's focus on applicants with work experience and the weightage given to such candidates in the admission process?

It is also preferred that MBA students have some work experience so that they can relate to the concepts being discussed in class. Being able to relate the topics under discussion with incidents from prior experience leads to deeper and more meaningful understanding.

5. Has there been a shift in the perception from IIM Kashipur being open to freshers to favouring candidates with work experience?

We look for students from different backgrounds. Even if an applicant doesn't have any work experience, the candidate might be exceptional in some other aspect.

