IIM Kashipur FIED To Host 2-Day 'Agri Entrepreneurship In South Asia' Consortium 2023

IIM Kashipur | www.iimkashipur.ac.in

Kashipur: Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (FIED) a centre of excellence of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is launching the first of its kind Agri Consortium in India.

A two-day event, to delebrate and finalize consortium titled ‘Agriculture Consortium of Higher Education and Research Institutions’, will be organized on September 25 and 26, 2023 by FIED at the IIM Kashipur campus in Kashipur (Uttarakhand), which will be attended by participants from Agriculture Universities and Research Institutions from across India.

This Agri Consortium will focus on promoting agri-entrepreneurship as a tool for India's economic growth, promoting agriculture startups, the role of higher academic and research institutions in South Asian economies, and government efforts.

For 2 days, there will be a panel discussion and expert talks were promoting agriculture in higher education institutions, Agri Consortium is set to promote innovation, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among leading Agri entrepreneurs, researchers, and educational institutions.

