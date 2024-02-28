IIM Jammu and NIFT Srinagar Partner to Drive Entrepreneurship in Jammu & Kashmir

IIM Jammu | IIM Jammu/Facebook

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar, have formalised a partnership to stimulate entrepreneurship and innovation in Jammu and Kashmir. This strategic alliance was solidified through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, during Bharat Tex 2024.

Partnership for Growth

The signing ceremony, attended by Professor B S Sahay, Director of IIM Jammu, and Dr. Javid Wani, Director of NIFT Srinagar, marks the beginning of a collaborative framework aimed at advancing various facets of academic and entrepreneurial development. Through this partnership, both institutes intend to synergize efforts in academics, research, executive education, training, and the promotion of entrepreneurship and incubation facilities.

With IIM Jammu designated as an Institute of National Importance (INI) since its establishment in 2016 and NIFT renowned as a premier fashion education institute in India, the collaboration holds promise. It seeks to bridge the gap between understanding the intricacies of both industries and foster interdisciplinary problem-solving approaches.

The alliance is poised to unlock the vast potential of the region by nurturing talent and addressing industry challenges. It is anticipated to not only promote economic growth but also establish Jammu and Kashmir as a hub for entrepreneurial endeavors and innovative solutions.

(Inputs from PTI)