IIM CAT 2022: Final date to register today; Here's how to register

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 applications will be closed today, September 21. Interested candidates can apply for CAT 2022 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,300, while those from the reserved category will be charged a fee of Rs 1,150.
Here's how to apply for IIM CAT 2022:
Select the CAT 2022 application process link- iimcat.ac.in.
Enter your user id and password, and login.
Enter all the required details.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Download, and get a hard copy for further use.
List of required documents for CAT Registration 2022:
Scanned marksheets from Class 10 onwards
Document related to work experience
Passport size photo and signature (scanned)
Other required documents as stated in the application process.
CAT 2022 will take place on November 27. The paper will have questions from quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking.
