BHU UG 2022: Registrations begin via CUET; Know more here

BHU UG 2022 Registrations begin via CUET |

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the registration portal for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes. Only those candidates will be allowed to register who have appeared for CUET UG 2022. The last date to register is October 3, 2022. Candidates can apply for the BHU UG programs on the offical website - bhuonline.in.

“Controller of Examinations, Banaras Hindu University, has informed that all the candidates, who have appeared in CUET 2022, organised by NTA and are interested in seeking admission to the Undergraduate course(s) of Banaras Hindu University for the academic session 2022-23, may kindly register themselves through the BHU admission portal bhuonline.in from September 20 onwards,” a BHU statement said.

“Registration portal shall remain open till 03.10.2022,” it further mentioned.

Applicants must be aware of the eligibility criteria for the course that they are applying for. The process of admission, the BHU statement said, will proceed on the basis of registration of the candidate.

For regular updates and relevant information, candidates should frequently check their emails.