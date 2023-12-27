IIM Bangalore Starts Admissions For MBA and PhD Programs

IIM Bangalore |

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has opened the admissions application process for two of its flagship programs, catering to individuals aspiring to advance their education in management.

Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM):

The application deadline for PGPEM is January 25, 2024. Classes are conducted on-campus on Fridays and Saturdays. The application test date is scheduled for January 28, 2024, with alternative test options including CAT, GMAT, and GRE. A webinar providing detailed insights into the PGPEM program is scheduled for December 29, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD):

The PhD program at IIMB spans five years as a full-time initiative, focusing on training future researchers and academicians with an emphasis on excellence in management research. It offers specializations in Decision Sciences, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance and Accounting, Information Systems, Marketing, Organizational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, Production and Operations Management, Public Policy, and Strategy.

The application deadline for the PhD program is also January 25, 2024, with the application test date set for January 28, 2024.