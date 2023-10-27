'This Institute Is a Place Where Talent Meets Aspirations': President Murmu On Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of IIM Bangalore | Twitter

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Foundation Week of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Bangalore as part of its golden jubilee celebrations at Bengaluru on October 26th.

The President said that IIM Bangalore has been nurturing and promoting management talent and resources.

She said, "In the last 50 years, it has not only produced managers but also leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and change-makers."

"Education at this institution prepares the best of minds to deal with problems, challenges and issues not only in the boardrooms, workplace and the marketplace, but also in every imaginable and perceivable walk of life", added Murmu.

She added that since the inception of the institute, professionalism, efficiency and competency have been the defining features of IIM Bangalore. “We are living in exciting times and this is the age of the fourth industrial revolution. The work being done by the IIM Bangalore’s data centre and analytical lab in the areas of artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning will have a profound impact on the future of business and economy,” Murmu said.

The President said that IIM Bangalore, known for its excellence and calibre, has been declared an Institute of National Importance. "A trust has been reposed in this institution which is seen with a lot of hope and optimism", said the Supreme Commander of Defence forces.

She further said that this institute is a place where talent meets aspirations and good intentions.

The President at the end advised the future wealth creators to imbibe Mahatma Gandhi’s lessons of life which are not inconsistent with the ethics of business.

The Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is the top-ranked business school in India, securing the 48th global position in QS World University Rankings 2024. The list was releases by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on 25th October. In this year's list, 10 Indian MBA colleges earned spots in the top 250 institutes in Asia.

