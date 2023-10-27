 'This Institute Is a Place Where Talent Meets Aspirations': President Murmu On Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of IIM Bangalore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'This Institute Is a Place Where Talent Meets Aspirations': President Murmu On Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of IIM Bangalore

'This Institute Is a Place Where Talent Meets Aspirations': President Murmu On Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of IIM Bangalore

She said, "In the last 50 years, it has not only produced managers but also leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and change-makers."

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
'This Institute Is a Place Where Talent Meets Aspirations': President Murmu On Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of IIM Bangalore | Twitter

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Foundation Week of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Bangalore as part of its golden jubilee celebrations at Bengaluru on October 26th.

The President said that IIM Bangalore has been nurturing and promoting management talent and resources.

She said, "In the last 50 years, it has not only produced managers but also leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and change-makers."

"Education at this institution prepares the best of minds to deal with problems, challenges and issues not only in the boardrooms, workplace and the marketplace, but also in every imaginable and perceivable walk of life", added Murmu.

Read Also
US President Honours 2 Indian-American Scientists With National Medals In Field Of Science & Tech
article-image

She added that since the inception of the institute, professionalism, efficiency and competency have been the defining features of IIM Bangalore. “We are living in exciting times and this is the age of the fourth industrial revolution. The work being done by the IIM Bangalore’s data centre and analytical lab in the areas of artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning will have a profound impact on the future of business and economy,” Murmu said.

The President said that IIM Bangalore, known for its excellence and calibre, has been declared an Institute of National Importance. "A trust has been reposed in this institution which is seen with a lot of hope and optimism", said the Supreme Commander of Defence forces.

She further said that this institute is a place where talent meets aspirations and good intentions.

The President at the end advised the future wealth creators to imbibe Mahatma Gandhi’s lessons of life which are not inconsistent with the ethics of business.

The Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is the top-ranked business school in India, securing the 48th global position in QS World University Rankings 2024. The list was releases by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on 25th October. In this year's list, 10 Indian MBA colleges earned spots in the top 250 institutes in Asia.

Read Also
President Murmu Addresses 20th Convocation Of University of Kashmir
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: ‘40% Of TOEFL Takers Are Female,’ says ETS India Head

FPJ Exclusive: ‘40% Of TOEFL Takers Are Female,’ says ETS India Head

Over 4500 Indian Students Attend Choose France Tour 2023 Amid Country's 30,000 Goal By 2030

Over 4500 Indian Students Attend Choose France Tour 2023 Amid Country's 30,000 Goal By 2030

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics

BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics

New Curriculum Framework Introduced for Early Education in Maharashtra

New Curriculum Framework Introduced for Early Education in Maharashtra