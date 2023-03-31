IIM Bangalore gets special postal cover on golden jubilee

Prof. RT Krishnan said, “The launch of the special cover here today is the first of many activities planned for the Golden Jubilee year of IIMB.” |

Bangalore: India Post issued a celebratory special postal cover today to commemorate the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore's golden jubilee. (IIMB).

According to a press release, the cover was created by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) in collaboration with India Post. Some of the special covers have a cancellation mark and will become collectors' items in Indian philatelic societies.

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, said, “It is important for the country to know that IIMB is stepping into its 50th year. It is due to the vision of the founders that IIMB has evolved into one of the greatest management institutes shaping the future of India. It is fitting that a special cover has been released by India Post to mark the launch of the Institute’s Golden Jubilee Year.”

