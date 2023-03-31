 IIM Bangalore gets special postal cover on golden jubilee
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM Bangalore gets special postal cover on golden jubilee

IIM Bangalore gets special postal cover on golden jubilee

According to a press release, the cover was created by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) in collaboration with India Post. Some of the special covers have a cancellation mark and will become collectors' items in Indian philatelic societies.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Prof. RT Krishnan said, “The launch of the special cover here today is the first of many activities planned for the Golden Jubilee year of IIMB.” |

Bangalore: India Post issued a celebratory special postal cover today to commemorate the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore's golden jubilee. (IIMB).

According to a press release, the cover was created by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) in collaboration with India Post. Some of the special covers have a cancellation mark and will become collectors' items in Indian philatelic societies.

Read Also
IIM Bangalore set to host its 48th convocation ceremony on Friday
article-image

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore, said, “It is important for the country to know that IIMB is stepping into its 50th year. It is due to the vision of the founders that IIMB has evolved into one of the greatest management institutes shaping the future of India. It is fitting that a special cover has been released by India Post to mark the launch of the Institute’s Golden Jubilee Year.”

Prof. RT Krishnan said, “The launch of the special cover here today is the first of many activities planned for the Golden Jubilee year of IIMB.”

Read Also
How do Indians from tier 2, 4 cities compare with tier 1 in online shopping? IIM Ahmedabad survey...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Bangalore gets special postal cover on golden jubilee

IIM Bangalore gets special postal cover on golden jubilee

Telangana: 16-year-old medical student hangs self inside classroom

Telangana: 16-year-old medical student hangs self inside classroom

Pakistan: Human rights observer highlights increase in content against minorities in textbooks

Pakistan: Human rights observer highlights increase in content against minorities in textbooks

Bihar Board 10th Result: Topper Mohd. Ruman Ashraf wants to join NDA

Bihar Board 10th Result: Topper Mohd. Ruman Ashraf wants to join NDA

Bihar Board 10th result: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya shines with ten toppers

Bihar Board 10th result: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya shines with ten toppers