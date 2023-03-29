IIM Bangalore set to host its 48th convocation ceremony on Friday

Representative Image | Unsplash

Bangalore: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will host its 48th Convocation from 5 pm on 31st March 2023, which will include the announcement of gold medals.

Padma Bhushan recipient Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd., will be the Chief Guest on the occasion and deliver the Convocation address. The event would be held completely offline this year.

Degrees will be awarded to the students of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme and the MBA programmes – the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). The awards will include gold medals for Best All-Round Performance, First Rank and Second Rank.