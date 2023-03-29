 IIM Bangalore set to host its 48th convocation ceremony on Friday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM Bangalore set to host its 48th convocation ceremony on Friday

IIM Bangalore set to host its 48th convocation ceremony on Friday

Padma Bhushan recipient Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd., will be the Chief Guest on the occasion and deliver the Convocation address. The event would be held completely offline this year.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash

Bangalore: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will host its 48th Convocation from 5 pm on 31st March 2023, which will include the announcement of gold medals.

Padma Bhushan recipient Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd., will be the Chief Guest on the occasion and deliver the Convocation address. The event would be held completely offline this year.

Read Also
How do Indians from tier 2, 4 cities compare with tier 1 in online shopping? IIM Ahmedabad survey...
article-image

Degrees will be awarded to the students of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme and the MBA programmes – the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) and Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). The awards will include gold medals for Best All-Round Performance, First Rank and Second Rank.

Read Also
In a first, IIM Lucknow sets up 'Centre of Happiness'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Bangalore set to host its 48th convocation ceremony on Friday

IIM Bangalore set to host its 48th convocation ceremony on Friday

GATE 2023 topper advises taking breaks to avoid burnout and maintain mental well-being

GATE 2023 topper advises taking breaks to avoid burnout and maintain mental well-being

CUET UG 2023 application window closes tomorrow; Apply soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 application window closes tomorrow; Apply soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Education minister Pradhan launches 'Future of Learning Collaborative'

Education minister Pradhan launches 'Future of Learning Collaborative'

SSC GD 2022 PST, PET exam starts from April 15; admit cards soon

SSC GD 2022 PST, PET exam starts from April 15; admit cards soon