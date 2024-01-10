IIM Ahmedabad Announces Shortlisted Candidates For PGP 2024-2026 | Official

The list of applicants for the 2024–2026 admission cycle has been released by the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM). Candidates for the institute's Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP 2024–2026) have been provisionally selected. Candidates can check their progress on the shortlist by going to iima.ac.in, the official website of IIM Ahmedabad.

Entering the email address and CAT registration number from the application procedure is necessary for the verification process.

Next step

The Analytical Writing Test and Personal Interview (AWT-PI) is the next step for candidates whose names are on the list. Those who have been shortlisted must complete and turn in the interview form by January 10 at 6 p.m.

Candidates who successfully submit their applications will receive email notifications with the details of their AWT-PI timetable.

Selection Criteria

On the basis of a wide range of factors, such as CAT results, AWT & PI results, academic achievements, co-curricular and extracurricular accomplishments, work experience, and more, IIMA makes admission offers to qualified students after the AWT & PI round.

Notably, by June 30, 2024, all chosen applicants for the IIMA two-year PGP program must be at least 19 years old.

Potential participants in AWT & PI will be able to visit the IIMA website in the second week of April 2024 to check their provisional admission status.