From Raghuram Rajan To Chetan Bhagat; Check Out Famous IIM Ahmedabad Alumni

Raghuram Govind Rajan was the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Chief Economist and director of research at the International Monetary Fund. He got an MBA degree from IIM Ahmedabad in 1987.
Chetan Bhagat is an Indian author with five of his novels turned into movies. He pursued a MBA in marketing from IIM Ahmedabad and graduated in 1997.
Harsha Bhogle is an Indian cricket commentator and journalist. He received a PGDM from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Ajaypal Banga is currently the president of the World Bank Group. He was the CEO and chairman of Mastercard. He got his PGP in management from the IIM, Ahmedabad.
Deep Kalra is the Founder and Chairman of MakeMyTrip. He got his MBA from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad in 1992.
