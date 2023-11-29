IIAD 2024: Applications Open At iiad.edu.in. | Representational

Admissions to the Indian Institute of Art and Design are now being accepted for 2024. Interested Candidates can apply at iiad.edu.in.

Courses:

Fashion Design, Communication Design, Interior Architecture and Design, Fashion Business Management, and Fashion Communication are among the undergraduate courses offered by the institute.

The postgraduate courses in Fashion Business Management are available. The results of the iDAT and iMAT exams determine admission to IIAD's undergraduate and graduate programs.

Applications for admission are accepted both offline and online.

Eligibility

Candidates for undergraduate programs must have completed Class 12 or its equivalent with at least 50% of the possible points in any stream.

Applicants who are waiting on their results or who are taking the Class 12 exam this academic year are also eligible to apply.

Graduates from accredited colleges or universities in any stream or discipline are able to apply for postgraduate programs.

Graduate students in their last year or those awaiting results may also apply to postgraduate programs.

Students enrolled in undergraduate and graduate management courses must pass the IIAD admission exam and then participate in a personal interview as the first step in the screening process. Students have until December 10 to apply for phase 1 of IIAD 2024 admission. The dates of the admission exam are December 16 and 17. August 2024 is when the next group of students is expected to start classes.