IGNOU Term-End Examination Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU | IGNOU

The last date to pay fee for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) term-end examination (TEE) for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes without any late fees is today, October 22.

Students can apply for and pay late fee charges for IGNOU TEE from tomorrow onwards through the official website of Open University at ignou.ac.in.

India's largest open university will release the admit cards for (TEE, course code of project report, course codes for appearing practical examinations) on the official website at ignou.ac.in, approximately one week prior to the commencement of the term-end examination.

IGNOU will conduct the December TEE 2023 exams from December 1 to January 6, 2024.

Read Also IGNOU TEE December 2023 Online Registration Starts At ignou.ac.in

Registration fee for IGNOU TEE December 2023:

IGNOU exam form 2023 (without late fee): October 22 up to 6 pm

With a late fee of Rs 500: October 23 to 27

With late fee of Rs 1100: October 28 to November 10

Steps to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2023:

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

Click on the December TEE application link

Read through the instructions and click on proceed to fill application

Enter all required details in the application form

Submit the application fee

Download and take a printout of the same for further references.