IGNOU TEE December 2023 Online Registration Starts At ignou.ac.in

The term-end examination form submission window for the December 2023 IGNOU TEE has opened at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The official website, exam.ignou.ac.in, is where students can submit their forms.

The window will be open on September 30 till 6 p.m. According to the university, the IGNOU TEE December 2023 will take place between December 1, 2023, and January 6, 2024.

The official notification reads, "The December 2023 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from 01st December 2023 and conclude on 06th January 2024 (30 working days). Online link for submission of the examination form (TEE, PROJECTS SUBMISSION & PRACTICAL EXAMINATIONS) by the students for December-2023 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof. The students may submit online examination form accordingly."

Steps to apply IGNOU TEE December 2023 registration:

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Link for Online submission of Examination Form for DECEMBER 2023 TEE (FOR ODL STUDENTS)”

Scroll down and click on ‘Proceed to fill the online examination form’.

Log in using your enrollment number, and programme and select the regional centre.

Enter the exam centre code and other information.

Click on submit and download the application form.

