 IGNOU Term End Exam Results Dec 2023: How To Download & Apply For Re-evaluation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIGNOU Term End Exam Results Dec 2023: How To Download & Apply For Re-evaluation

IGNOU Term End Exam Results Dec 2023: How To Download & Apply For Re-evaluation

Check out the latest IGNOU Term End Examination results for December 2023 on the official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
IStock images

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has recently announced the results for the Term End Examinations held in December 2023. Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can now access them via the official website, ignou.ac.in.

How to Download Results:

Head over to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

From the menu bar, click on the 'Student Support' option, and then select 'Results'.

Among the available choices, opt for the 'Term-End' option.

Choose the specific examination for which you want to view the results.

Input your enrolment number in the designated field and hit 'Submit'.

The result PDF will be displayed on the screen. Review your results and download the PDF for future reference.

Read Also
IGNOU Extends Re-registration Deadline For January 2024 Session; New Application Schedule Released
article-image

Re-evaluation Process:

Deadline: Re-evaluation requests must be submitted within 40 days of the result announcement.

Fee: Rs 750 per course or paper.

Payment Method: Online payment required.

It's important to note that the re-evaluation request must be submitted within 40 days of the result announcement. The previous deadline of 30 days has been extended to accommodate students better.

Accessing exam results and requesting re-evaluation has been made convenient and accessible by IGNOU, ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process. Students are encouraged to follow the outlined steps to retrieve their results promptly and take advantage of the re-evaluation option if needed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IGNOU Term End Exam Results Dec 2023: How To Download & Apply For Re-evaluation

IGNOU Term End Exam Results Dec 2023: How To Download & Apply For Re-evaluation

Maharashtra Resident Doctors Call Off Strike, Deputy CM Assures Stipend Hike Of ₹10,000

Maharashtra Resident Doctors Call Off Strike, Deputy CM Assures Stipend Hike Of ₹10,000

CTET 2024 Answer Key Released by CBSE | Download Provisional Answer Key Now

CTET 2024 Answer Key Released by CBSE | Download Provisional Answer Key Now

IIT Delhi Recruitment Exams 2023: Date Announced For Non-Teaching Posts | NTA

IIT Delhi Recruitment Exams 2023: Date Announced For Non-Teaching Posts | NTA

Jammu: Institute Of Mass Communication Hosts Inaugural Alumni Gathering 'Jammu Jamghat' At Bantalab...

Jammu: Institute Of Mass Communication Hosts Inaugural Alumni Gathering 'Jammu Jamghat' At Bantalab...