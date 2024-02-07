IGNOU Term End Exam Results Dec 2023: How To Download & Apply For Re-evaluation

IStock images

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has recently announced the results for the Term End Examinations held in December 2023. Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can now access them via the official website, ignou.ac.in.

How to Download Results:

Head over to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

From the menu bar, click on the 'Student Support' option, and then select 'Results'.

Among the available choices, opt for the 'Term-End' option.

Choose the specific examination for which you want to view the results.

Input your enrolment number in the designated field and hit 'Submit'.

The result PDF will be displayed on the screen. Review your results and download the PDF for future reference.

Re-evaluation Process:

Deadline: Re-evaluation requests must be submitted within 40 days of the result announcement.

Fee: Rs 750 per course or paper.

Payment Method: Online payment required.

It's important to note that the re-evaluation request must be submitted within 40 days of the result announcement. The previous deadline of 30 days has been extended to accommodate students better.

Accessing exam results and requesting re-evaluation has been made convenient and accessible by IGNOU, ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process. Students are encouraged to follow the outlined steps to retrieve their results promptly and take advantage of the re-evaluation option if needed.