 IGNOU Extends Re-registration Deadline For January 2024 Session; New Application Schedule Released
IGNOU extends re-registration deadline for January 2024 session; apply by Feb 15.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Pixabay

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced an extension of the re-registration deadline for all programs offered in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode for the January 2024 session. The deadline, which was originally set to conclude on January 29, has now been extended until February 15, 2024.

Key Details:

The re-registration process for the January 2024 session began on December 5, allowing students to secure their enrollment in various programs offered by IGNOU. Recognizing the needs of prospective students, IGNOU has extended the deadline for re-registration to February 15, 2024, providing an additional opportunity for interested candidates to complete the process.

Application Procedure:

Visit the official IGNOU website - onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Click on the 'new registration' button on the homepage to initiate the registration process. Existing users can log in using their username and password.

Carefully select the desired courses from the options provided.

Complete all necessary details and make the required online payment.

Submit the filled form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

In case candidates encounter any difficulties during the registration process, they are advised to contact the regional center for support. This includes assistance with account re-setting, updating email IDs, or mobile numbers.

Detailed instructions and updates can be found on the official IGNOU website - onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

