IGNOU TEE Scheduled For June 18 Postponed To June 23

IGNOU | IGNOU

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) in June 2024 has conflicted with the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Term End Examination (TEE), so the latter has been extended. There will now be a June 23 date for all papers that were originally scheduled for June 18.

Official Notice



"In response to representations for June 2024 TEE received from PG Programme students regarding UGC-NET Examination being held on 18.06.2024 (which was previously scheduled on 16.06.2024), the IGNOU has decided to reschedule the entire set of Examinations to be held on 18.06.2024 (Tuesday) to 23.06.2024, i.e. Sunday, to protect the interests of the students," the official announcement from the IGNOU read.

"The dates listed for the term-end examination in June 2024 will apply to all other remaining exams," the statement continues. Students who will be taking the June TEE can download the updated date sheet from the official website.

How to download time table?

-Visit ignou.ac.in to view the official IGNOU website.

-Click the "Date sheet IGNOU June TEE 2024" link on the homepage.

-You will see the IGNOU TEE date sheet page.

-Please print off the date sheet for future reference.

Practical Exam Time Table



The date sheet for the June 2024 practical exams has also been released by IGNOU. The notice states that the IGNOU June TEE 2024 practical exams will be held in multiple shifts from July 15 to July 26. Programmes including Master of Science in Information Security (MSc-IS), Master of Science in Mathematics with Applications in Computer Science (MSc-MACS), Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Software Technology (PGDAST), and others are included in these exams.

From July 22 to August 19, there will be practical examinations for various courses, such as the Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Certificate in Mobile Application Development (CMAD), Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications (PGDCA), and Core Banking System (CBS).