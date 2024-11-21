 IGNOU PhD 2024 Registration Last Date Extended Till November 25; Apply At ignouadm.samarth.edu
IGNOU PhD 2024 Registration Last Date Extended Till November 25; Apply At ignouadm.samarth.edu

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for admission to PhD programs.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for admission to PhD programs. November 25, 2024 is the new IGNOU PhD registration deadline. On the official website, ignouadm.samarth.edu, students who wish to complete the IGNOU 2024 PhD application form can do so online. It is advised that students review the eligibility requirements in advance.

According to University Grants Commission (UGC) 2022 PhD admission rules, candidates must have a valid UGC NET score, either from the 2024 UGC NET cycle or with a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). All applicants must pay an application fee of Rs 1,000.

IGNOU sets aside 5% of its seats for people with disabilities (PwD) who have a handicap that is 40% or greater. Other reserve categories like General, SC, ST, OBC, or EWS are not taken into consideration while allocating these seats.

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Class 10/12/UG and PG mark sheet

UGC NET-JRF certificate

Valid ID proof

Educational documents

How to apply for IGNOU PhD:

Visit ignouadm.samarth.edu.in, the official website.

The 'New Registration' link on the homepage should be clicked.

To finish registering for IGNOU 2024, enter your basic personal information.

To complete the application form with the required academic information, enter the assigned username and password.

Verify all the other information thoroughly, then fill out the online form.

The candidates will receive the username immediately by SMS and email.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for additional detailed information.

