IGNOU January Admission 2024 Registration Ends Today On ignou.ac.in

IGNOU | IGNOU

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today marks the deadline for registration for the January 2024 admissions. Aspiring students looking to pursue open and distance learning (ODL) or online learning (OL) programs must submit their applications through the official website, ignou.ac.in, before the closing of the registration window.

In addition to closing the registration for new applicants, IGNOU is also concluding the re-registration process for the January 2024 session without any late fees.

Instructions for Registration

Ensure accurate contact details for communication.

Carefully review program details before selecting courses.

Exercise caution during fee payments, avoiding last-minute rushes.

Payment options include credit/debit cards or net banking.

Documents Required for IGNOU Registration 2024

Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB).

Scanned signature (less than 100 KB).

Scanned copy of relevant educational qualifications (less than 200 KB).

Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB).

Scanned copy of category certificate for SC/ST/OBC applicants (less than 200 KB).

How to Apply for IGNOU Admission 2024

Go to ignou.ac.in, the official IGNOU website.

Locate and click on the admission link on the homepage.

Log in with your credentials and complete the application form with all necessary details.

Proceed to pay the application fee online.

After submission, download the application confirmation for future reference.

Prospective students are advised to adhere to these instructions and submit all necessary documents within the stipulated deadline for a smooth admission process into IGNOU's January 2024 session.