IGNOU introduces masters programme in migration and diaspora

IGNOU introduced new course, masters programme in migration and diaspora

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new course to its curriculum, master of arts in migration and diaspora (MAMIDI) which is available in open and distance Learning (ODL) mode. This is the first of its kind to be introduced in the country in ODL mode from the January 2023 cycle.

Students can check the detailed brochure and eligibility criteria of the programme on IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU stated, "The programme aims to help candidates to work in the field of migration governance, diaspora engagement, labour flow and human trafficking."

Students who register for this course will be provided with hard and soft copies of the study material, audio-visual programme work and interactive counselling sessions. The total duration of the MA course is two years. The medium of this programme is English.

Candidates applying for the master of arts in migration and diaspora programme must have a degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

The minimum duration of this course is 2 years, while the maximum is 4 years.

The fee structure of this MA course is Rs 12,000 (Rs 6,000 per year plus registration fee or development fee as applicable).

The study material will be provided in both print and digital as well. The total credits for this course are 80 which breaks down to 40 credits each semester.

The programme includes a total of 80 credits and is expected to open new opportunities for employment to candidates in external and foreign affairs ministries, United Nations (UN) organisations, diplomatic missions, civil societies and non-government organisations.