IGNOU registration process ending on March 10; apply soon

IGNOU | File

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University commonly called IGNOU registration process is still open and last date to fill the application form for IGNOU January 2023 session is on March 10, 2023.

Candidates can re-register and apply for fresh admissions through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit based ODL Programmes for January 2023 session. The re-registration can be done by candidates with a late fine of ₹200/- as earlier.

Steps to apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session

Visit the official site of IGNOU mentioned above.

Click on IGNOU January 2023 Session link available on the home page.

A new tab will open where you can check the link for ODL, Online, Merit based ODL programme.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

The application is submitted now.

Download the page and take a printout of the same for further needs.

Originally, the last date to apply was February 28, 2023. which was extended till March 10. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session