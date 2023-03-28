IGNOU extends registration deadlines for January session again, apply at ignou.ac.in till March 31

IGNOU extends registration deadlines for January session | IGNOU

Registration for IGNOU January 2023 session has been extended again for the students who wish to apply for January 2023 Session.

Interested candidates can apply for IGNOU January session till March 31,2023 at ignou.ac.in.

The application deadline is extended for re-registration, fresh admission for online and ODL programmes, merit based ODL programmes.

IGNOU Notified to extend the last application date on the official website. "With the approval of the competent authority, the last date for Fresh Admission and Re-registration for the January 2023 cycle for all Programmes (except certificate and Semester based Programmes) (both for Online and ODL mode) have been extended till 31st March 2023. Re-registration will continue to be done with a late fine of Rs- 200/- as earlier," stated IGNOU. Check the steps mentioned below to apply for IGNOU admissions.

Read Also IGNOU registration process ending on March 10; apply soon

Earlier the last date to fill the application form IGNOU registration process 2023 session was March 10, 2023.

Application Fees

Candidates applying for the IGNOU admissions 2023 need to pay a registration fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for IGNOU Admissions 2023:

Go to the official website: ignou.ac.in

Click on the IGNOU January session application link

Candidates will be redirected to IGNOU Admission website

Now, register yourself and login using the generated credentials

Fill in the IGNOU January session application form and save it

Download and take a print out for future references