IGNOU Extends Re-Registration Deadline: Complete the Process by March 20 for January 2024 Session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration for the January 2024 session. As per the latest announcement, students now have until March 20 to complete the re-registration process. The previous deadline was March 10.

Aspirants who have not yet applied for re-registration can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in. For online programs, registration is available at ignouiop.samarth.ac.in, while for Online and Distance Learning (ODL) programs, students can register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

How to apply?

To access the official website, visit ignou.ac.in.

Click on the 'Register Online' option, then select 'Fresh Admissions'.

Next, click on the 'New Registrations' tab.

Provide all the necessary registration details and create a unique 'Username' and 'Password'.

Fill in all the required information and submit the form.

Once you receive your login details via email and phone, use them to log in and complete the remaining details.

Choose the program you wish to study.

Submit the IGNOU registration form.

Documents Required for IGNOU January 2024 Admission:

Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of category certificate in case of reserved category candidate (less than 200 KB)

With the extended deadline, students are urged to complete their re-registration process in a timely manner to ensure a smooth academic journey with IGNOU for the January 2024 session.