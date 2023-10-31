IGNOU Extends Last Date For Term End Exam Registration To November 10

Candidates can re-register for the Online and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes by visiting the official website. | IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the online application deadline for the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2023. Applicants have until November 10 (6:00 PM) without a late fee to apply for the TEE December 2023 exam on the official website at ignou.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to run from December 1 to January 6, 2024.

The official website states, "Online link for submission of the examination form (TEE, PROJECTS SUBMISSION and PRACTICAL EXAMINATIONS) by the students for December-2023 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof."

Students are encouraged to make use of the online submission system for a smoother application process, as it covers test forms, TEE project submissions, and practical exams. This change is aimed at expediting the application process.

To apply for IGNOU TEE December 2023, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'IGNOU December TEE 2023' link.

Step 3: Register yourself and continue with the application form.

Step 4: Follow the provided instructions to complete the form, make the required payment, and submit your application.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Instructions:

Answer papers must be written in the language of the program.

Attempts to write in a language other than English will be rejected, except for Hindi in English-registered courses.

Students are advised to submit the exam form even if some results of the June Term-End Examination 2023 results are yet to be uploaded on IGNOU’s website.

Writing exams for two courses in the same session is not allowed, even if listed on the same hall ticket.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)