 IGNOU confers around 2.8 lakh students with degrees; President Murmu addresses the event
In the convocation the Open university handed over 2,79,917 degrees, diplomas, and certificates to the respective students. Gold medals were also awarded to the meritorious students by the President of India.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
IGNOU awards more than 2.79 lakh degrees | PTI Photo

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) hosted its 36th Convocation today, on April 3, 2023. The Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the ceremony.

Gold medals were also awarded to the meritorious students by the President of India.

At the convocation, the President lauded the progress made by women in several sectors, including education, and noted that 55 per cent of the students who received their degrees, certificates and diplomas were women.

Commemorating the ceremony, the President further said, "The university has played a significant role in providing opportunities for higher education to students from far-flung areas, rural areas and economically weaker groups. With the help of flexibility in IGNOU’s academic programmes, many students have pursued higher studies while managing their work, family and other responsibilities."

