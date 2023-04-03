14th convocation day held at IIM Shillong, 238 students conferred with MBA degrees

14th convocation day held at IIM Shillong | Twitter @IIMShillong

Shillong: 14th annual convocation was hosted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong on April 2, 2023.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS for Electronics and IT was honored as the Chief Guest of the convocation ceremony, although he attended the event virtually.

Gaurav Swarup, Co-Chairman & Managing Director of Paharpur Cooling Towers attended as the Guest of Honour.

236 students from the PGP-2021-23 batch (2 years full-time residential programme), 43 students from the PGPEX batch of 2022-23 (1-year full-time residential programME), 16 students from the PGPWE2020-22 and 47 students from the PGPWE2021-23 batch were conferred with MBA degrees. Further, 5 Doctoral Scholars were conferred with their PhD degrees.

Chairperson of the Board of Governors, Shishir Kumar Bajoria while addressing the ceremony said, "From the 10th largest economy in 2025 to 5th, leaving behind Russia, Italy, Brazil, France, and the UK, and knocking at the door of Germany for the 4th position, this is the New India. 65 % of our GDP was driven by domestic demand."

The Director of IIM Shillong, Professor DP Goyal, expressed his pride in the achievements of the students and lauded the faculty and staff for their efforts in imparting industry-relevant education.

The convocation ceremony witnessed the participation of 238 students, who received job offers from 63 recruiters across various fields, including Consulting & Strategy, Finance, General Management, Human Resources & Operations, IT & Analytics, and Sales & Marketing. The gender makeup of the class was equally split, with 45 percent females and 55 percent males.