IIM Indore’s 24th Annual Convocation: Indian quality of life to be better than the West after 20 years, says ONGC chief

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Noting that the coming decades will belong to India, ONGC chairman Arun Kumar Singh here on Saturday said the Indian quality of life is going to be far better than that of the West after 20 years.

“So, my advice to the youngsters is to stay in the country and do good for the country,” he said while addressing the 24th convocation of Indian Institute of Management Indore.

In his convocation address, Singh emphasised the importance of consistent hard work, sincerity, and adaptability in achieving success.

He shared his own experiences from his professional and personal life to highlight how these qualities can help one tackle difficult situations and overcome obstacles.

He also stressed the need for graduates to be net givers to their organisations and society, rather than net takers.

“​The convergence of the four Ds- demographic shift, digitalisation, decarbonisation, and partial de-globalisation - is creating endless opportunities. Our education system is producing individuals with infinite potential to solve mankind's greatest challenges. Decarbonisation is saving us billions while opening up new opportunities in exporting abundant sunshine. Partial de-globalisation presents infinite opportunities for those willing to take risks. To shape the future, we need to remain focused and committed to innovation,” he said.

As part of his advice to the graduating students, Singh said, "Institutes are like cricket coaches, who may impart you the best of skills, but on the ground, it is the combination of various facets of your overall personality like your skill set, attitude, mental strength, zeal for innovation, experience, and intellect which would help you tackle difficult situations."

A total of 739 participants received their degrees at the convocation.

IIM Indore chairman MM Murugappan emphasised the importance of lifelong learning and the role of education in all-around development, both in and beyond the classroom. He expressed his commitment to enhancing the institution's infrastructure, outreach, and embrace of technology. He said, "Learning is meaningful when it is lifelong and knowledge gained in and beyond the classroom is vital to all-round development.”

In a message to graduating students, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai urged them to hold on to their self-belief and positive thinking. He emphasised the importance of unyielding faith in one's abilities and urged the graduates to approach every challenge with a mind ready to absorb every positive aspect. He advised the participants to contribute to their nation, beloved India, with a zeal akin to the Avengers fighting for the greater good. He also urged them to be compassionate, spreading kindness and positivity wherever they go.

Additionally, Rai advised the participants to build stronger friendships and to dedicate their degrees to their parents. He also shared some latest initiatives of IIM Indore, including establishing the Centre of Excellence that will focus on WASH - water, hygiene, and sanitation, and the re-accreditation of the institute by EQUIS, thereby maintaining its coveted Triple Crown. He also shared various academic achievements and collaborations of the institute in the last academic year.