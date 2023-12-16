IGNOU Begins Registration For Post Basic BSc Nursing Program; Direct Link To Register

IGNOU Starts Registration For Post Basic BSc Nursing Program | File

The registration for admission to the Post Basic BSc Nursing - BScN(PB) program at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started. The program is set to start in January 2024 and is available to in-service nurses who meet the necessary qualifications.

Here is the direct link to register

Exam Date

IGNOU will conduct an entrance test on January 7, 2024 and the last date to apply for the programme is December 3, 2023.

Eligibility criteria to apply for Nursing:

Passed Class 12 with three years Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years of experience (after registration as RNRM) in the profession. (Male nurses without midwifery in the GNM programme should have a certificate in any nursing course of six to 9 mo months duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery or

Passed Class 10 or its equivalent with three years Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years of experience (after registration as RNRM) in the profession. (Male nurses without midwifery in the GNM programme should have a certificate in any nursing course of 6-9 months duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery).