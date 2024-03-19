IGNOU Begins Application Process for TEE June 2024 Exam

File

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has initiated the application process for the Term-End Examination (TEE) scheduled for June. Catering to students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes, the examination aims to evaluate their academic progress and knowledge.

Here are the key details prospective candidates need to know:

Important Dates:

Registration began on March 1 and will continue until March 31.

An extension is available with a late fee option until April 30.

The TEE June 2024 examination is slated to commence from June 1 and conclude by July 8.

Application Fees:

The examination fee for TEE June 2024 is Rs 200 per theory course until March 31.

Late registrants will incur a fee of Rs 1,100.

Practical fees are Rs 300 per course for up to 4 credits, and Rs 500 for more credits.

Project fees stand at Rs 300 for up to 4 credits and Rs 500 for over 4 credits.

Payment can be made online via debit cards/credit cards, UPI, net banking, etc.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Register Online’ tab on the homepage.

Select the ‘Term End Exam’ option on the redirected page.

Read all instructions carefully and click on the ‘Fill Online Examination Form’ tab.

Enter the enrollment number, program, and region of the examination center.

Fill out the required sections with relevant details.

Select course codes and proceed to pay the fee to complete the process.

Review the information provided and click ‘Submit.’

Download the confirmation page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are urged to adhere to the deadlines and follow the application process to ensure a smooth registration experience for the TEE June 2024 examination. For further details and clarifications, visit the official IGNOU website.