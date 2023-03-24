 IGNOU BEd January 2023 session result declared; details here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIGNOU BEd January 2023 session result declared; details here

IGNOU BEd January 2023 session result declared; details here

IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Result 2023: All those who have appeared for the entrance test can download the result by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Applicants who have qualified the IGNOU BEd entrance exam will be required to appear the counselling process for admission process. | official

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the result for the IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test January 2023 Session on March 23. All those who have appeared for the entrance test can download the result by visiting the official website of the University at ignou.ac.in

Applicants who have qualified the IGNOU BEd entrance exam will be required to appear the counselling process for admission process.

It will be conducted at the regional centres based on the region-wise or cluster-wise merit list and availability of seats. Candidates are required to carry all original certificates for verification during counselling.

IGNOU BEd Entrance Result 2023 Direct link

IGNOU BEd January 2023 Session Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for BEd entrance test results

Step 3: Enter your enrollment number

Step 4: View and download the results

Read Also
IGNOU introduces masters programme in migration and diaspora
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IGNOU BEd January 2023 session result declared; details here

IGNOU BEd January 2023 session result declared; details here

Bihar BSEB Class 10th result 2023 to be announced soon; How to check result

Bihar BSEB Class 10th result 2023 to be announced soon; How to check result

Aakash, BYJU deny merger plans with rival EdTech Unacademy

Aakash, BYJU deny merger plans with rival EdTech Unacademy

Telangana Open School Society releases datesheet for Intermediate, SSC exams 2023

Telangana Open School Society releases datesheet for Intermediate, SSC exams 2023

AIIMS INI SS 2023 registrations begin; get direct link here

AIIMS INI SS 2023 registrations begin; get direct link here