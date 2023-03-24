IGNOU BEd January 2023 session result declared; details here

Applicants who have qualified the IGNOU BEd entrance exam will be required to appear the counselling process for admission process. | official

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the result for the IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Test January 2023 Session on March 23. All those who have appeared for the entrance test can download the result by visiting the official website of the University at ignou.ac.in



It will be conducted at the regional centres based on the region-wise or cluster-wise merit list and availability of seats. Candidates are required to carry all original certificates for verification during counselling.

IGNOU BEd January 2023 Session Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for BEd entrance test results

Step 3: Enter your enrollment number

Step 4: View and download the results

