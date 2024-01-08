iDreamCareer's Guide To Cracking The CUET Exam For Central Universities In India

Hello, future scholars! You've come to the correct spot if you're preparing to take the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET-UG-PG) Undergraduate and Postgraduate in India. We've got your back at iDreamCareer with a thorough guide to help you confidently approach this test and master those questions like a pro.

In February 2024, NTA is scheduled to announce the application form and exam dates for CUET 2024. CUET facilitates UG, PG, and Ph. D in various programs at several central, state, and private institutions. It is authorized by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Other test information, such as eligibility criteria, application process, exam pattern, syllabus, exam cities, answer keys and results, and so on, will be published in the CUET 2024 Newsletter.

Before getting into the examination details, let’s learn more about CUET.

What is CUET?

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET), formerly known as the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), is an all-India test administered by the National Testing Agency for admission to various doctorate, postgraduate, undergraduate, integrated postgraduate, diploma, certification, and research programs offered by India's 45 Central Universities. It is also accepted by several other state and prestigious institutions in India.

CUET Eligibility Criteria 2024



To apply and appear for CUET 2024, candidates must fulfill the NTA's qualifying requirements. The following are the eligibility requirements:

Students must pass the 12th grade from a recognized academic board to be accepted to undergraduate programs in central, private, state, and deemed universities.



To be eligible for CUET 2024, applicants in the general category must have a minimum of 50 percent in class 12, while SC/ST candidates must have a minimum of 45 percent in class 12. The minimal score for BTech programs is 45 percent for general category students and 40 percent for reserved category candidates.



CUET Exam Pattern and Structure



The CUET PG 2024 exam question paper has 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).



Applicants appearing for CUET 2024 get 2 hours (120 minutes) to resolve CUET 2024 question paper.

Candidates will receive four marks for each correct response, with one mark subtracted for each incorrect answer.

No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered/blank questions.

The Mathematical Aptitude and Science sections determine applicants' proficiency in these core subjects, as well as their problem-solving abilities and grasp of concepts. The English portion assesses language ability, comprehension, and communication abilities. General Knowledge tests applicants' knowledge of current events and general awareness.

The iDreamCareer Approach

"How do I crack this CUET code?" you might be asking. Not to worry! We at iDreamCareer have your back. Our career counseling and personal counseling services act as a compass to help you navigate the enormous scope of educational options. We don't merely assist you in selecting a college; we enable you to choose your destiny.

Self-Reflection:

Take a minute to reflect before beginning your CUET exam preparation. What are your interests? What are your strong points and weak points? What makes your scholarly heart beat faster? Our career counselors serve as a sounding board for you, assisting you in decoding the secrets of your objectives.

Research for Central Universities:

Each central university has its distinct atmosphere, culture, and educational curriculum. It's like picking the appropriate ice cream flavor—some universities may be vanilla, while others may be chocolate. We assist you in exploring and comprehending what each university offers, allowing you to make an educated decision.

Creating a Study Plan:

Okay, brace yourself! The CUET test is not for the faint of heart. It's a marathon, and you'll need a good study strategy. Our career counselors build learning schedules to your preferences. iDreamCareer’s experts and career counselors provide techniques to cover all the basics without burning out, whether you're a night owl or an early bird.

Subject Mastery:

English, General Studies, and Domain-Specific are the three elements covered by CUET. While English assesses your language skills, General Studies assesses your general awareness. Domain-Specific is where you can demonstrate your academic skills. Our personalized counseling sessions assist you in identifying your strengths and limitations in all subjects, allowing you to focus your efforts where they are most needed.

Relaxing Mind Techniques:

Exam anxiety is just as genuine as that last-minute cramming session. iDreamCareer's counseling sessions teach you stress-relieving skills such as deep breaths, reflective moments, and a dash of humor. Because a focused mind wins over tests, and a calm mind is a focused mind.

Creating a Successful Portfolio

CUET is about more than simply writing tests; it's about presenting your best self. Our career counselors at iDreamCareer can assist you in developing a strong portfolio that highlights not just your academic achievements but also your extracurricular accomplishments. After all, a well-rounded person stands out from the crowd.



CUET Participating Colleges

Around 250+ universities participate in CUET. Participating universities include 45 central universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Milia Islamia University, and other Universities around Indian states such as Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Dehradun, Moradabad, Jharkhand and more. It's important to remember that the list of participating colleges is growing by the day, so students should double-check the official website before registration. All of these universities will recognize CUET UG scores for admission to CUET programs. CUET Participating Universities provide admission to a variety of undergraduate degrees, including B.Sc., B.Sc., B.C.A., and others, as well as integrated postgraduate studies.

CUET Preparation Tips

Begin your CUET preparation early to allow sufficient time for thorough coverage of topics and ample revision.

Familiarize yourself with the CUET syllabus. Focus on key subjects and allocate time wisely for each section.

Regularly take mock tests to enhance time management skills and identify weak areas. Practice with iDreamCareer's curated mock exams for realistic test experiences.

Strengthen your grasp on subjects like Mathematics, Reasoning, and General Awareness. Seek guidance from iDreamCareer experts for targeted improvement.



Approach the CUET exam with a positive mindset. Consult iDreamCareer counselors for motivation and personalized strategies to boost confidence.

Plan a strategic revision schedule to reinforce concepts. Revision can assist in focusing on important topics.



Read from the latest editions of books for CUET 2024.

In conclusion, mastering the CUET 2024 requires a comprehensive strategy that includes knowledge, abilities, and a positive mentality. With a well-crafted study plan, thorough practice, and an extra dash of confidence, you'll ace the CUET examination and obtain a position at your dream central university. Take the risk, and let your academic journey begin!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:



Pooja Madan, a dedicated career counselor with a Bachelor's and Master's degree from the University of Delhi, brings passion and expertise to guiding students in their academic and professional journey. With a P.G. diploma in guidance and counseling from Jamia Milia University, she is a certified Career Coach by NCDA (USA) at iDreamCareer and has five years of experience, committed to helping students achieve their desired goals. Her mantra, "Choose a career path you love and you never have to work a day in your life," reflects her enthusiasm for making a positive impact on students' lives.