ICT Mumbai launches its own tinkerers' lab

Mumbai: Taking a step towards enabling students to go beyond working on metal, fabrications, clay, and plaster of Paris and providing students with more avenues to develop hands-on skills in a chemical lab environment, the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) has embarked on setting up its own Tinkerers’ Lab. This facility promotes hands-on learning towards innovation.

The lab has been established with funding from Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited. Alky Amines is a leading manufacturer of aliphatic amines in India. This lab has been set up as a part of their CSR initiative, with the support of Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF), California, USA. The lab will facilitate hands-on learning for chemical engineering students, equipping them with a physical environment that is conducive to technological innovation.

Padma Vibhushan awardee Prof. M.M. Sharma said, “Our country is at a stage where it is imperative that we provide a platform for people to explore their creativity, collaborate with others, and develop innovative solutions to real-world problems. While this happens in other fields, it will be interesting to see more innovative imprints in the field of the chemical industry. With the setting up of the Tinkerers’ Lab at ICT, I wish to see an environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, experimentation, and skill development as a result of which an ecosystem of innovation should be created, which drives our economy and social progress. The country that does not innovate stagnates.”