ICSI Releases Schedule For CS June 2024 Exams, Direct Link Inside

The Company Secretary (CS) June 2024 Exam schedule was released on January 1 by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The schedule for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional June Exam 2024 is now available for viewing on the official website, icsi.edu, for candidates who have enrolled. The 2017 and 2022 curricula will both be covered in the exam.

Schedule and time

The ICSI CS June 2024 test is scheduled to take place from June 1, 2024, to June 10, 2023, according to the official timetable. There will be just one shift for the exam, which runs from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM. It is significant to remember that candidates who are scheduled to appear will have an additional fifteen minutes, from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM, to read the question paper.

Click here to view the full ICSI CS June examination schedule.

Steps to view the exam schedule:

Go to icsi.edu, the official website.

Candidates can select the 'Latest@icsi' option from the site.

The screen will change to a new page.

Go to the "Time Table for CS Examinations, June 2024" link and click it.

A PDF file will open on a new page that appears on the screen.

Review the entire schedule and save it for later use.