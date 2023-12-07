Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal inaugurates ICSI Centre for CCGRT in Kolkata

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India set up its 3rd Centre for Corporate Governance, Research and Training (CCGRT) in New Town, Kolkata to facilitate research, training and consultancy to the corporate sector.

Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal inaugurated this state-of-the-art Facility, spread across an area of 1.5 Acre in New Town, Kolkata, on 06 December 2023.

Congratulating the Institute on this landmark occasion, Governor of West Bengal said “I commend the Institute for developing this Research Facility. It speaks volumes about the foresightedness and futuristic approach of the ICSI. Company Secretaries, the Corporate Warriors of the Nation, have been undertaking an array of responsibilities while guiding and handholding the Corporate Boards of India Inc.”

Located in the Smart Green City of Kolkata, the ICSI CCGRT has an Educational Block of 27494 sq. ft. area and a Hostel Block of 21708 sq. ft. area. The Educational Wing houses classrooms, a library, two Moot Courts, a Conference Room, and an Auditorium with a capacity of 300 people. The Hostel Wing has 24 rooms, a Yoga/Meditation Centre. Besides this, the world-class centre has a Badminton Court and an open-air theatre laden with beautiful lawns.

The Governor also awarded the meritorious students, FCS, as well as the members of the Institute who successfully completed their Post Membership Qualification.

Humbled by the acknowledgement and appreciation, CS Manish Gupta, President, the ICSI said, “As the country moves ahead in its journey to become one of the strongest economies of the world, the role of Company Secretaries inevitably has increased many folds. By setting up this Centre, the ICSI has added further impetus to the overall growth and development of all its stakeholders while holding strong to the values, ethics and morality ingrained in its motto”.

The ICSI also organized the Convocation Ceremony for the members of the Eastern Region for the year 2023, in the newly inaugurated CS Deepak Kumar Khaitan Auditorium at the ICSI CCGRT Facility.