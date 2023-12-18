ICSI Registration Begins For CSEET May 2024 Exam at icsi.edu | iStock Images

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) begins the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 today. Those candidates who are interested can apply at the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

The CSEET May 2024 examination will be held on May 4, 2024.

Eligibility criteria for CSEET 2024:

Candidates should have passed or appeared in the senior secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent.

Direct link to apply for CSEET 2024

Application fee:

As per the revised guidelines, the CSEET registration fee has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per student, including the cost of CSEET guide part 1 and 2.

Steps to register ICSI CSEET May 2024:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the latest@ICSI

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the registration link for CSEET May 2024

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form.

Submit the application to take the print for future reference.